Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.6% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 167.9% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 103,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 64,640 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $2,976,696.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $90.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.01.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

