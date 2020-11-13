Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.38 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,440 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 37.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 24.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 154.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $6,804,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,918,498.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 33,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $2,216,276.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,688 shares in the company, valued at $7,186,450.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 676,416 shares of company stock worth $45,673,010 over the last 90 days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

DELL opened at $64.42 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

