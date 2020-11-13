Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $177.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.83. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $187.48. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.16%. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMP. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.42.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $1,832,785.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,748,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.