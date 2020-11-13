Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.75 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,088 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 211.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 229.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $98.23 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.44 and its 200-day moving average is $106.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $300,203.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $422,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,572. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.74.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

