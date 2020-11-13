Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.04 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 15.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,310,000 after buying an additional 36,926 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 9.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Teleflex by 8.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Teleflex by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $356.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.30. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $409.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.64.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total value of $65,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $430,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $212,254. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

