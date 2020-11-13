Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,849,000 after purchasing an additional 984,331 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 21.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,668,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,086,000 after buying an additional 294,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,652,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 985,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,298,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 978,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,306,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,430 shares of company stock valued at $47,039,374. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $121.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.64. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

