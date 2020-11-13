Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.79 Million Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,230 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,686,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,647,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,238,000 after acquiring an additional 421,764 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,140,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,173,000 after acquiring an additional 802,114 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,405,000 after acquiring an additional 340,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 877,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,300,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $1,495,122.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Torsten Hoof sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $352,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $513,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,536 shares of company stock worth $9,337,914 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $122.42 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $141.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.13 and its 200-day moving average is $91.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

