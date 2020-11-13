Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.65 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $29.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

