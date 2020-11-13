Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.27 Million Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.07% of Royal Gold worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 197.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 42.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold stock opened at $116.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.55. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $146.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGLD. BidaskClub upgraded Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.09.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

