Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.25 Million Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,545,000 after purchasing an additional 223,596 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,583,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 83,925.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,410 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 25.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,038,000 after acquiring an additional 191,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of IDEX by 11,323.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 887,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,644,000 after acquiring an additional 880,195 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $350,222.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,209 shares of company stock valued at $53,719,626 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IEX stock opened at $189.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.10 and a 200-day moving average of $169.39. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $197.50.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.82.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

