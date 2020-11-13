Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.15 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $126.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $397,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,244.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,040 shares of company stock worth $800,467. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.77.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

