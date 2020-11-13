Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $69.14 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $155.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

