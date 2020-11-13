Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Catalent by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $103.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.23. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $120.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 4,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $372,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,858 shares of company stock worth $18,387,619. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

