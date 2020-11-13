Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Chegg were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 9,969.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 21,235 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Chegg by 7.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $1,855,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,027,134 shares in the company, valued at $134,317,898.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $102,681.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,738,166.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,584 shares of company stock worth $5,161,694. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHGG opened at $70.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $89.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.75, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.