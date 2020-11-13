Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,672 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 171.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 382.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,325 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.77.

Shares of COO stock opened at $336.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $371.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.11 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

