Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock opened at $197.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.80 and a 52 week high of $213.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.41 and a 200 day moving average of $179.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

