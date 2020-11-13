Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 5,820 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.42.

NYSE IP opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

