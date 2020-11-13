Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Northern Trust by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS opened at $87.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.61. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.84.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

