Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 291.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 744,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,630,000 after acquiring an additional 554,354 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6,721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,615,000 after acquiring an additional 532,179 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,104,000 after acquiring an additional 410,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,144,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,200,000 after acquiring an additional 387,808 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $76.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.69. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.25 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $4.02. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 45.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. Barclays boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $148.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott acquired 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.26 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,278.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $169,489.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

