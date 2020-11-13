Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 7,520 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 400.0% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 290.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 74.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 211.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.50.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

