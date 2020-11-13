Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 11,200 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 896,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

NYSE:NLY opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

