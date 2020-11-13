Traders Purchase High Volume of Red Rock Resorts Call Options (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 10,491 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 300% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,622 call options.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III purchased 290,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $4,912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta bought 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.02 per share, with a total value of $1,401,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 380,200 shares of company stock worth $6,358,468. 43.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $486,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,189,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

RRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

