Traders Buy High Volume of The AES Call Options (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 45,469 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,420% compared to the average volume of 2,991 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in The AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in The AES by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in The AES by 16,543.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 286,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 285,214 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,620,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,978,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The AES alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The AES from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

NYSE:AES opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The AES has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.