TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Trading 34.7% Higher After Earnings Beat

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) shares traded up 34.7% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.46. 11,360,568 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,271% from the average session volume of 828,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mark C. Wiggins purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $28,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Theuer purchased 44,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $72,931.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,656.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 904,662 shares of company stock worth $2,146,925 over the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 59,001 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $94.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

