TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End on November 16th (OTCMKTS:TPGYU)

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance’s (OTCMKTS:TPGYU) quiet period will end on Monday, November 16th. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance had issued 35,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During TPG Pace Beneficial Finance’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:TPGYU opened at $10.04 on Friday.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial Finance alerts:

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile

There is no company description available for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp..

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.