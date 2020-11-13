Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$95.00 at TD Securities

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$95.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$75.00 to C$91.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$82.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) alerts:

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$85.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$82.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a one year low of C$52.36 and a one year high of C$90.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.49.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.00, for a total value of C$125,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,261,326. Also, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 10,000 shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total transaction of C$745,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 27,700 shares of company stock worth $2,066,596 over the last 90 days.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.