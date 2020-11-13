TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $7.56

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $6.82. TORM shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 732 shares traded.

TRMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TORM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $534.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of -389.34.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $232.20 million during the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TORM stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of TORM worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

