Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.12. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 268,903 shares traded.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTNP. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41,345 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.
