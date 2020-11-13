Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.12. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 268,903 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,144.30% and a negative net margin of 351.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTNP. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41,345 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

