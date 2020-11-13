TheStreet Lowers Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) to D+

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ LBTYB opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $58.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liberty Global stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

