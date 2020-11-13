TheStreet Lowers Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) to D+

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FLY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

FLY stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. Fly Leasing has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $211.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.61). Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 35.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 1.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after acquiring an additional 33,543 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 63.3% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 23,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 454.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

