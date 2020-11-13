TheStreet Downgrades Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) to C

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 28.21%. The firm had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 39,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $872,336.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,422 shares of company stock worth $1,744,438. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,767,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,295,000 after purchasing an additional 64,458 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

