The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives $23.38 Average PT from Brokerages

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.38.

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $209,000. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 28.5% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 319,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 70,796 shares during the period. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 227,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $4,255,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.83, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

