The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSY opened at $153.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $161.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

