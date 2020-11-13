The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
HSY opened at $153.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $161.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.
In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.
About The Hershey
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
