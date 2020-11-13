The Goldfield (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

The Goldfield (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GV opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The Goldfield has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $5.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldfield in the second quarter worth about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldfield in the third quarter worth about $61,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldfield in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldfield in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldfield by 81.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter.

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services.

