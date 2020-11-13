The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COO. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,025,000 after buying an additional 24,474 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.77.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total value of $2,201,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,325 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $336.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $371.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.33.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.11 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.