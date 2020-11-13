The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) to Release Earnings on Saturday

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Saturday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. On average, analysts expect The Bank of Princeton to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $23.05 on Friday. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $155.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on The Bank of Princeton from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The Bank of Princeton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.