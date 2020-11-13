The AES (NYSE:AES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The AES (NYSE:AES) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE AES opened at $20.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The AES has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $22.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AES. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The AES from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

