The AES (NYSE:AES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The AES (NYSE:AES) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE AES opened at $20.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The AES has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $22.32.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.91%.
About The AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.