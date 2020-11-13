Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Buys $10,924.62 in Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 19 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $574.98 per share, with a total value of $10,924.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 19 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $540.25 per share, with a total value of $10,264.75.

On Monday, November 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 14 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $465.44 per share, with a total value of $6,516.16.

On Friday, October 30th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 14 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $450.41 per share, with a total value of $6,305.74.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 14 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $449.49 per share, with a total value of $6,292.86.

On Monday, October 26th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 14 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $472.98 per share, with a total value of $6,621.72.

On Friday, October 23rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 14 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $477.98 per share, with a total value of $6,691.72.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 14 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $463.05 per share, with a total value of $6,482.70.

On Monday, October 19th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 14 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $472.00 per share, with a total value of $6,608.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 14 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $469.42 per share, with a total value of $6,571.88.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 15 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $465.01 per share, with a total value of $6,975.15.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock opened at $537.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.93. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a one year low of $295.05 and a one year high of $838.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $471.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.86.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 46.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $751.00 to $679.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

