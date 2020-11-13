TELUS (NYSE:TU) Lifted to “Outperform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of TELUS to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $19.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. TELUS has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $20.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in TELUS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.5% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 65,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 8.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

