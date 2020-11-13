Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Shares Gap Down to $0.67

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.67, but opened at $0.61. Teligent shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 52,321 shares changing hands.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

The company has a market cap of $2.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter.

In other Teligent news, Director Sciences Opportunities Fu Life sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $113,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,665 shares of company stock valued at $510,874. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

