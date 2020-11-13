Teleflex (TFX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Teleflex (NYSE: TFX):

11/2/2020 – Teleflex was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $382.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Teleflex had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $440.00 to $400.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Teleflex had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Teleflex had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $430.00 to $415.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Teleflex had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $420.00 to $405.00.

NYSE:TFX opened at $356.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $409.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total transaction of $65,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock worth $212,254. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 15.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,310,000 after purchasing an additional 36,926 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 8.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

