Teekay LNG Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,872 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,464% compared to the typical volume of 112 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. 27.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGP opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.48. Teekay LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.33 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 21.60%. Teekay LNG Partners’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

TGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Teekay LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.