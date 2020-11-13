TD Securities Increases InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target to $16.00

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $16.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.75.

OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

