TD Securities Cuts Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$24.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

D.UN opened at C$20.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.37. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$15.21 and a 52 week high of C$36.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.69.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

