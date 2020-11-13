TD Securities Boosts Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$25.00

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cormark upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.98.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock opened at C$17.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.22. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1 year low of C$6.73 and a 1 year high of C$19.94.

In related news, Director John William Elick acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$310,696.20. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.70 per share, with a total value of C$186,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,666,337 shares in the company, valued at C$162,057,902. Insiders purchased a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $406,722 over the last ninety days.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

