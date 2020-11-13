TD Securities Boosts Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$25.00

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cormark upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.98.
Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock opened at C$17.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.22. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1 year low of C$6.73 and a 1 year high of C$19.94.
Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) Company Profile
Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
