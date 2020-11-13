TD Securities Boosts IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$34.00

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) stock opened at C$33.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. IGM Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of C$20.96 and a 1-year high of C$40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$31.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

About IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

