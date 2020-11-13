Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) Insider Chris Carney Purchases 121 Shares

Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) insider Chris Carney purchased 121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £148.83 ($194.45).

Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) alerts:

On Thursday, October 8th, Chris Carney purchased 129 shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £149.64 ($195.51).

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 109.30 ($1.43) on Friday. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 237.70 ($3.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) from GBX 163 ($2.13) to GBX 154 ($2.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective (down from GBX 150 ($1.96)) on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective (up from GBX 170 ($2.22)) on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 168.69 ($2.20).

About Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.