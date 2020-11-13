Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) Insider Chris Carney Purchases 121 Shares

Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) insider Chris Carney purchased 121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £148.83 ($194.45).
Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 8th, Chris Carney purchased 129 shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £149.64 ($195.51).
Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 109.30 ($1.43) on Friday. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 237.70 ($3.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125.75.
About Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L)
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.