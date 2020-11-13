Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $15.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TALO. Northland Securities began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 44,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 237,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 18,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 120,649 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 140,837 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period.

NYSE TALO opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 3.22. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

