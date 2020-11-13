T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 146.5% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 148,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $137.53 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.99.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

