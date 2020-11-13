Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Symrise’s FY2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

SYIEY opened at $30.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 0.83. Symrise has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $35.42.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

